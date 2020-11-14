Family donate toys and food to thank hospital that saved son's life

Little Parker Brownfield, two, fell ill with meningitis during the February flooding disaster, and he and his family were trapped at home by the water.
Road ambulance paramedics couldn't reach him, and even an air ambulance couldn't save the day.
Thankfully, the fire service sent a boat to take him through a hailstorm to dry land, where a road ambulance could take him to Princess Royal Hospital in Telford.
Medics had grave concerns, but through treatment and rest, Parker began to improve after a week in hospital. He has been making slow and steady progress ever since, with lots of physiotherapy to try and build up his strength.
Now mum Becky Owens and dad Ryan Brownfield are doing their bit to thank the hospital and the ward which looked after Parker. They have created Parker's Pantry, a food parcel to help struggling families on ward 19, and are also collecting toys for children on the ward.
Becky said: "Since Parker left hospital in March we have been thinking of ways we could give back to the ward.
"We purchased some toys, fundraised and collected donations to fulfil their wishlist. We also had a £100 worth of crafts donated from DecoSitich Shrewsbury.
"During our time on the ward they always came to see if Parker needed anything and always tried to find things he would like. Even when he was too poorly to play they brought him some sensory coloured lights and a musical mobile. We really appreciated the thought and care they gave, they do such an amazing job.
"They also gave me a crocheted heart when Parker was at his poorliest. I still carry it in my purse, it meant the world to me, it reminds me of everything we went though and most of all their kindness.
"We really hope the children on the ward find some joy in the toys and activities donated and wish them a speedy recovery.
"We also decided to put together a fortnightly food parcel for the parents room.
"As a parent who has been in that situation i know parents put themselves last and just end up going hungry."
Anyone who would like to donate toys or long life food can do so at DecoStitch in Battlefield, Shrewsbury, or by emailing beckyowens10@hotmail.co.uk