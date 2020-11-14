Family donate toys and food to thank hospital that saved son's life

SHREWS COPYRIGHT EXPRESS&STAR TIM THURSFIELD-12/11/20.Little Parker Brownfield, who had meningitis, had to be whisked to hospital by boat during the floods in Feb. Now his family are doing their bit to say thank you to the hospital. They have started a toy appeal for the hospital..Pictured with Parker is dad Ryan and mum Becky..

Little Parker Brownfield, two, fell ill with meningitis during the February flooding disaster, and he and his family were trapped at home by the water.

Road ambulance paramedics couldn't reach him, and even an air ambulance couldn't save the day.

Parker Brownfield in his hospital bed

Medics had grave concerns, but through treatment and rest, Parker began to improve after a week in hospital. He has been making slow and steady progress ever since, with lots of physiotherapy to try and build up his strength.

Now mum Becky Owens and dad Ryan Brownfield are doing their bit to thank the hospital and the ward which looked after Parker. They have created Parker's Pantry, a food parcel to help struggling families on ward 19, and are also collecting toys for children on the ward.

Becky said: "Since Parker left hospital in March we have been thinking of ways we could give back to the ward.

"We purchased some toys, fundraised and collected donations to fulfil their wishlist. We also had a £100 worth of crafts donated from DecoSitich Shrewsbury.

Parker Brownfield

"During our time on the ward they always came to see if Parker needed anything and always tried to find things he would like. Even when he was too poorly to play they brought him some sensory coloured lights and a musical mobile. We really appreciated the thought and care they gave, they do such an amazing job.

"They also gave me a crocheted heart when Parker was at his poorliest. I still carry it in my purse, it meant the world to me, it reminds me of everything we went though and most of all their kindness.

"We really hope the children on the ward find some joy in the toys and activities donated and wish them a speedy recovery.

A boat was brought in to take Parker across the water

"We also decided to put together a fortnightly food parcel for the parents room.

"As a parent who has been in that situation i know parents put themselves last and just end up going hungry."