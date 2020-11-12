Woman hurt by 'chemical substance' in Shropshire town

The emergency services were called to to an incident, in Berrisford Road, in Market Drayton, shortly after 10.45am on Thursday.

In a statement West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "On arrival we discovered one patient, a woman, who had an unknown substance thrown at her.

Burning

"She received treatment at the scene before being transported to Princess Royal Hospital for further assessment."

A crew from Market Drayton Fire Station and West Mercia Police also attended the scene.