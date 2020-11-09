Thousands of residents in Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin in danger of becoming diabetic, health bosses say

It is estimated that there are currently more than 16,000 residents in the county who are potentially at risk of developing type two diabetes over the coming years.

With World Diabetes Day taking place on Saturday, health leaders at the county’s two clinical commissioning groups are urging people to get active, eat healthier and ‘know your risk’ using a helpful online tool.

Residents are encouraged to visit the ‘Know Your Risk’ website from Diabetes UK to assess their risk of type two diabetes, learn what changes they can make and take action if necessary.

Patients can self-refer into the NHS Diabetes Prevention Programme (NDPP) which is provided locally by Living Well Taking Control, and is part of a national programme commissioned by NHS England.

Since starting in April, 600 residents have joined the programme with many already seeing the health benefits of losing weight and improving their diet.

The ‘Know Your Risk’ online tool is a quick and easy survey which asks a set of simple questions, including information on weight and height, and calculates the risk of that individual becoming diabetic.

The tool also provides free, practical advice on healthy-eating recipes and exercise tips, as well as identifying the symptoms of diabetes.

Dr Julian Povey, joint chair of Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin CCGs, said: “Type two diabetes causes the level of glucose (sugar) in the blood to become too high.

“There is no cure and it can lead to numerous complications – increasing the risk of stroke, heart disease, blindness, kidney failure and some cancers, which is why it is so important for people at risk to act.

“You can reduce your risk of developing type two diabetes by eating well, moving more and losing weight, if you're carrying extra weight.

“Everyone should take the ‘Know your Risk’ test – it only takes a couple of minutes, but it could make a big difference to your life.”

For the ‘Know Your Risk’ test visit riskscore.diabetes.org.uk/start

The theme for World Diabetes Day 2020 is 'the nurse and diabetes'.

The campaign aims to raise awareness around the crucial role that nurses play in supporting people living with diabetes.

Nurses currently account for over half of the global health workforce.

They do outstanding work to support people living with a wide range of health concerns.

People who either live with diabetes or are at risk of developing the condition need their support too.

People living with diabetes face a number of challenges, and education is vital to equip nurses with the skills to support them.