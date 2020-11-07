'On yer head, mum!' - Former Salop ace's mum knits for kids with cancer

By Nick HumphreysShrewsburyHealthPublished: Last Updated:

The mother of a former Shrewsbury Town star has been hitting the back of the knit by making hats for children with cancer.

Sally Bradshaw has knitted a fantastic hat that she wears herself with hair rollers for when she goes for chemotherapy
Sally Bradshaw has knitted a fantastic hat that she wears herself with hair rollers for when she goes for chemotherapy

Sally Bradshaw, mum of ex-Salop striker Tom, was diagnosed with breast cancer for the second time in August.

To keep herself busy, Sally got into crocheting, and has been making hats for youngsters who’ve lost their hair.

Mum-of-four and nan-of-three Sally, 53, also made a fetching hat for herself to wear with curling rollers in for when she goes for chemotherapy sessions.

Her husband Chris dared her to wear it to raise money for the Lingen Davies Centre in Shrewsbury, and after donations rolled in including £1,000 from Tom’s current club Millwall, there was no backing out for Sally.

“I was first diagnosed in 1996 when I was 29 and I was treated at the Lingen Davies Centre,” she said.

Visit lingendavies.enthuse.com/pf/sally-bradshaw-cabcb

News
Health
Local Hubs
Shrewsbury
Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News