'On yer head, mum!' - Former Salop ace's mum knits for kids with cancer

Sally Bradshaw has knitted a fantastic hat that she wears herself with hair rollers for when she goes for chemotherapy

Sally Bradshaw, mum of ex-Salop striker Tom, was diagnosed with breast cancer for the second time in August.

To keep herself busy, Sally got into crocheting, and has been making hats for youngsters who’ve lost their hair.

Mum-of-four and nan-of-three Sally, 53, also made a fetching hat for herself to wear with curling rollers in for when she goes for chemotherapy sessions.

Her husband Chris dared her to wear it to raise money for the Lingen Davies Centre in Shrewsbury, and after donations rolled in including £1,000 from Tom’s current club Millwall, there was no backing out for Sally.