‘Alarming’ increase in region’s boozing during lockdown

The charity’s annual report reveals that 25 per cent of adult drinkers in the West Midlands drank more alcohol during the early part of lockdown.

And while many people began to reduce their drinking, nearly one in 10 drank more than their normal throughout the overall lockdown period, even as restrictions eased.

Reasons given to Drinkaware’s Monitor 2020 in the region ranged from having more time (50 per cent), to having less structure to their day or week (50 per cent) and to help with stress or anxiety (41 per cent).

Across the UK, job insecurity and negative mental health were major factors associated with people drinking more alcohol throughout the lockdown months.

As lives continue to be disrupted, Drinkaware fears a wave of alcohol-related health problems.

The charity is calling on the government and UK employers to urgently consider the pandemic’s effect on drinking behaviours and immediately prioritise the impact of alcohol harm.

Drinkaware chief executive, Elaine Hindal, said: “Our Monitor shows that when people are feeling fragile – whether they’re uncertain about their futures or struggling with working at home – they could be reaching for a drink.

Impact

“And while some people adapt, many might not be getting to grips with the so-called ‘new normal’, continuing to drink more than they usually would.

“Drinking can cause mental health conditions or make them worse, negatively affect your sleep, lead to weight gain, and has the potential to impair your immune function.

“It can also have many other serious long-term mental and physical health consequences.

“As a nation we must wake up to the health impact of drinking so much alcohol.