Shropshire carer retires after three decades of service

Staff at Stone House wish Edna Jones a fond farewell as she retires after 30 years

Edna Jones retired from her role as assistant manager of Stone House care home in Bishop's Castle at the end of September following three decades of service.

She is now looking forward to spending more time with family and friends and hopes in the future, once the coronavirus pandemic calms down, to be able to visit the home to reminisce with colleagues.

During her 30 years at Stone House, Edna cared for thousands of elderly residents.

She began her career as a domestic before progressing to become a member of the care team and then in 2003 she was appointed care home manager.

Whilst working for Coverage Care Services, which operates the home along with several others across the county, she’s also achieved her register’s manager NVQ qualification, a level four NVQ in health and social care and been awarded NVQ assessor status.

She said: “I have enjoyed my time working at Stone House over the last 30 years.

"I have learned a lot and seen a lot of changes over the years.

"I am now looking forward to having some free time to spend with friends and family but will miss the residents and staff at Stone House.

"I have a lot of memories from over the years and look forward to the home being open to visitors so I can visit and reminisce.”

Home manager Keturah Bloor paid tribute to Edna’s commitment and dedication.

She said: “Edna will be missed by all the staff and residents here at Stone House.

"She’s not just a colleague but a friend too and we wish her a very relaxing retirement.

"On behalf of the team, we would like to thank Edna for all that she has done over the last three decades.

"Her dedication has never faltered.”