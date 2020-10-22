Health Board approve North Powys Wellbeing Programme business case

Powys Teaching Health Board Chief Executive, Carol Shillabeer The Park - potential site configuration

Powys Teaching Health Board and Powys County Council are working together on the programme.

At the health board meeting on Thursday, October 22, members approved the business case for the project, which will now be submitted to the Welsh Government.

Board members were told that the council’s cabinet had approved the business case at their meeting on Tuesday, October 19.

The council-owned The Park area of Newtown, is the site where it is hoped several facilities will bring health, social care, education, voluntary sector and even housing together in one place.

Health board chief executive, Carol Shillabeer, said the development was a response to views of hundreds of people taken as far back as 2016, when an integrated strategy on health and care was discussed.

Ms Shillabeer said: “We heard the views of hundreds of people from our communities across Powys.

“People talked about joined up care, and wanting us to do as much as we could closer to home.

“They wanted us to focus on health and not ill health.

“I hope this speaks to the ambitions that the communities have for themselves and each other.”

She then pointed out the challenges of turning the vision into reality.

Ms Shillabeer added: “Clearly we are coming to the end of this political term and the election for the Welsh Parliament will take place in May, as far as we’re aware.

“It will be really key to get this programme business case in front of ministers for sign off.”

Ms Shillabeer told board members that Welsh Government First Minister, Mark Drakeford, had spoken in support of programme at the Senedd.

“What we need to do is translate that support into sign off, then we can motor forward to the next stage,” said Mrs Shillabeer.

Board Chairman, Professor Vivienne Harpwood, said: “It’s an encouraging example of collaborative working.”

In May 2019, the Welsh Government announced that £2.5 million of funding has been made available to start the project.

Options being considered include a new-build school, health and care centre, library and specialist housing which could cost between £64 and £83 million.