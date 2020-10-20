Defibrillator installed at cricket club near Bridgnorth

A piece of lifesaving equipment has been installed at a cricket club near Bridgnorth thanks to contributions from sports clubs and businesses in the area.

David Cook, of Worfield CC, Tim Perry, of Tim Perry Electrical Services, Doug Russell, of Worfield Bowls Club, Worfield & Rudge Parish Councillor Des Plain , John Leary of Lovell and Jo Adams of Davenport House
The defibrillator has been installed at Worfield Cricket Club off Hallon and can be accessed 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

Councillor John Crowther, chairman of Worfield & Rudge Parish Council, said he was grateful to the organisations which had contributed towards the purchase and installation of the unit and heated casing.

These include the country house wedding venue Davenport House, Tim Perry Electrical Services, Worfield cricket, tennis and bowls clubs, and house builder Lovell.

Councillor Crowther said: "We know that the availability of a defibrillator can make a positive impact on survival chances following a cardiac arrest and I’d like to particularly thank Lovell for providing the unit along with Worfield Cricket, Tennis and Bowls Clubs, Davenport House and Tim Perry Electrical Services for contributing towards this valuable community asset.”

The defibrillator is registered on the national database and in addition to signage in the area notifying people of the equipment, a publicity campaign will be launched to make people aware of the location.

Defibrillators can restore a normal heartbeat by sending an electric pulse or shock to the heart. They are used to prevent or correct a heartbeat that is uneven, too slow or too fast. Defibrillators can also restore the heart's beating if it suddenly stops.

If a defibrillator is used and effective CPR is performed within three to five minutes of cardiac arrest, the chance of survival increases from 6 per cent to 74 per cent.

