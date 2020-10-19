No-one will be left without access to GP when surgery closes, health bosses say

The Dodington Surgery will be closing at the end of March 2021.

It comes as GP partners Dr Ruth Clayton and Dr Andrew Rogers announced their retirement after a long career providing healthcare for the town.

The practice was due to be part of the new proposed medical centre at Pauls Moss, but the project is on hold after it was delayed due to a judicial review.

Shropshire Clinical Commissioning Group said it still believes the project is the best option for the town.

Health commissioners say they are currently working closely with practices and partners to discuss a number of options and will be keeping the 5,000 registered patients at Dodington Surgery informed once plans have developed.

Patients will be made aware of the final plan via an official letter which will be posted out to addresses.

Help and advice is also available through the Patient Advice Liaison Service (PALS) for anyone who has queries or concerns relating to the closure.

Patients should call 0800 0320897 or email SHRCCG.CustomerCare@nhs.net.

Dr Julian Povey, joint chair of Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin CCGs, said: “We understand that patients may feel concerned about the closure, however, we would like to reassure them that there is no need to worry and that we have plenty of time to get plans in place.

“Shropshire CCG has been in regular contact with practices in the area since the closure announcement and will be ensuring that adequate support is provided at this time.

“The CCG is currently working through the options available and remains committed to the continuation of high quality healthcare for all patients in Whitchurch.