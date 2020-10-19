New approach for carers to be adopted by council

Dylan Owen

At a cabinet meeting tomorrow councillors will receive a report from head of social services commissioning, Dylan Owen which explains the need to formalise the approach to respite care.

This is because the council has been providing respite care over the last few years according to “legal requirements,” but with no formal respite policy in place.

It is also a response to The Social Services and Well-being (Wales) Act (SSWBA)

The new law gives people more say in how their personal well-being can be maintained.

Mr Owen said in the report: “It is great to be able to provide care, and it can be very rewarding and positive.

“It is also possible to become tired, and to feel that your emotional and physical health is being affected.

“It is important that carers have the opportunity to do other things in the community, or to access work or education.”

Mr Owen explained that people are considered a carer if you provide unpaid support or care for a family member, partner, child, or friend.

This is because of their age, disability, physical or mental illness, substance misuse or other addiction and who cannot cope without support.

The report adds that carers would need to speak with social services and arrange a meeting to discuss their individual needs.

They would then come up with an individual plan tailored to the needs of the carer and the person they care for.

Mr Owen added: “This plan should aim to ensure that individuals and their carers can carry on with their caring role and support their wellbeing.

“Different types of respite will be available for different time periods, but residential respite is usually available for up to a fortnight and up to six times a year.”

The types of help that can be offered are: residential: this is where a room in a residential care home is booked for the cared-for person for a short period of time; replacement care: if the carer is going away, care workers can provide care for a short time.