Shropshire super slimmer Sophie sheds 14 stone

Sophie before and after the weight loss

The 29-year-old from Oswestry celebrated her birthday this week in a size 12 dress and with fiancé Robert Jones.

Yet last year she was told she was facing surgery because of her weight.

Sophie had reached a dress size 32 and had a chronic skin condition connected with her obesity.

“I saw the consultant and was told that I had the option of losing weight or having surgery," she said.

“I came out of that appointment in January 2019 and decided then that I had to lose the weight. I contacted Emma Thompstone, a slimming world consultant, and she suggested going along to her group in Oswestry.

Sophie Matthews, 29, has lost 14 stone in 18 months at Oswestry Slimming World..

“Walking through that door was the hardest thing I have done but I knew I had to do it. I had had a problem with my weight since the age of four but I was too rebellious to go ‘on a diet’ and when my dad died it really piled on.”

Sophie said that she had a warm welcome from Emma and the other members of the group.

She lost weight quickly, averaging five and a half pounds a week.

“By the July I came off all the medication that I was on for the skin condition, it had cleared up," she added.

“Slimming World fitted round my role as a support worker with adults with learning disabilities because it was so flexible.”

Sophie gains her slimmer of the group award in Oswestry

Reaching her target weight she celebrated as she did each week, with a coffee with her mum, who she said was so proud of her weight loss journey.

“When you have never been able to buy clothes in a ‘normal size dress shop’ going and choosing an outfit gives you such a buzz. I am having the best life," she said.

Sophie got engaged on Valentine’s Day this year. “Robert met me when I was at my biggest and said that as I lost weight I came alive," she added.

Emma Thompstone said members of her Slimming World group had voted Sophie as the group’s slimmer of the year and she will now go forward to a national competition.