Charity stalwarts clock up 915 years service for Severn Hospice

Robert Pride

Severn Hospice has presented 74 of its volunteers with certificates and badges for their long service and dedication – among them are five who have given up their time for 30 years.

Another six have reached the 25-year mark, eight have helped for two decades, six have devoted 15 years, 24 are celebrating one decade and 25 have completed their first milestone of five years’ contribution.

Among those recognised for their contribution is Dee Pennell, who supports the appeals team at the hospice’s Apley site in Telford and is featured on the cover of its new yearbook, and Robert Pride, who tends the gardens at Bicton, Shrewsbury.

Both have clocked up 10 years’ service each.

Robert, 78, from Shrewsbury, said: “It’s marvellous to collect my second long service award; I framed the five-year one and will do the same with this.”

He added: “I’ve been volunteering since I retired and my partner, Linda Davies, volunteers too at the Mardol shop in Shrewsbury. I really enjoy supporting the hospice; I work with some amazing people who all care about creating a special and inviting place for families and it’s very rewarding to be part of that.”

The pair are among 38 other volunteers supporting the Apley site and 34 helping Bicton to be recognised in this round of awards, who in total have given 365 and 550 years respectively.

They give up their time freely to help in various departments, including on reception, in offices, gardening, working on wards and in day services, providing bereavement support and fundraising.

Gaynor Lewis, the charity’s HR manager, said: “The contribution all our volunteers make is just fantastic and we are so happy to recognise their support. It really is wonderful that so many of them have been with us for so many years.

“It’s such a shame that, because of the pandemic, we haven’t been able to thank them in person with a celebratory afternoon tea at the hospice and had to send their awards via the postman.

“Our volunteers are a valued and integral part of what we do at the hospice; we simply couldn’t manage without them. They all do an amazing job regardless of how long they’ve been with us, and we’re extremely grateful for that.”

The latest awards follow those made in March, just before lockdown, when the hospice presented 85 retail volunteers with long service awards contributions spanning five to 30 years.

To find out more about volunteering call 01743 236565 or email volunteers@severnhospice.org.uk.