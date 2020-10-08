Plans to form single CCG in Shropshire get green light from NHS bosses

The plans will involve dissolving both Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin Clinical Commissioning Groups to form a new single organisation for the county, which is due to launch in April next year.

The plans have now been authorised with conditions by NHS England and NHS Improvement.

Dr Julian Povey, chair of Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin CCGs, said: “Historically we have had two small clinical commissioning groups working across the county and this has led to duplication and inconsistency.

“The key benefit of creating just one single health commissioner to cover the whole county is that there will no longer be a ‘postcode lottery’ as to what services you can access depending on whether you live in Shropshire or over in Telford and Wrekin.”

David Evans, joint accountable officer for Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin CCGs, said: “This ratifies the work that has been going on behind the scenes now for some time at the CCGs where we have been stripping out duplication so we can work more efficiently and bring more cohesion to the way we deliver services for the people of Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin.

"This is also part of the process to becoming an integrated care system.