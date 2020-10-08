Marathon is runaway success

Vicky was supported throughout the day by friends and family

Vicky, from Coalbrookdale, is the first person ever to run the marathon for Telford charity Race Against Blood Cancer after the charity succeeded for the first time in getting a runner through the ballot system.

She had been training hard before the physical marathon was cancelled, and the mother-of-four has had her hands full at home over lockdown.

She is a keen 5k park runner and has conquered a few 10ks but it was her first marathon.

Her fundraiser for the Telford cancer charity has already raised more than £4,400. Donate and learn more about the charity at uk.virginmoneygiving.com/VickyThompson14.

Race Against Blood Cancer's chair of trustees Joe Bates ran the first 10k with Vicky. Her complete route covered central Telford, Coalport, Bridgnorth and Ironbridge before finishing in Coalbrookdale.

Vicky said: "The marathon was a fantastic experience, I really enjoyed it. I had Joe Bates, Leo and Beau-Elizabeth (two of my four children), my friend Aimee Dawes (running the marathon herself in aid of Meningitis Trust), and my long suffering husband Glyn rode the whole way with me on his bike.

"I was joined for the first six miles by Joe and Leo, miles three to five by Beau-Elizabeth, miles six to 13 by Andy Grant, miles 13 to 23 by Dan Walmsley and the glory miles 22 to 26.2 with the head teacher of Telford Park School and my good friend Holly Rigby.

"I got a really warm reception of clapping and cheers as I went past Ironbridge, people at the Tontine were cheering, through the Wharfage and into Dale End Park. I felt so proud of myself, and saw several family members and friends all there to cheer me in, In a time of five hours and seven minutes