Vote open to pick winner for Shropshire hospital's patient choice award

From left, Rob Fox, Leah Meredith and Lieutenant Colonel Carl Meyer

Past and present patients of The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital, near Oswestry, were asked to nominate a member of staff who went above and beyond.

More than 40 nominations were submitted and a shortlisting panel met to decide the final three who are being put to public vote.

The three who have been shortlisted are Rob Fox, inpatient specialist physiotherapist; Leah Meredith, healthcare assistant on Baschurch Day Unit, and Lieutenant Colonel Carl Meyer, consultant orthopaedic surgeon.

Anthea Oakley, who nominated, Rob said: “I’ve attended the inpatient rehabilitation programme twice now, and throughout Rob has shown empathy and compassion. My individual needs and abilities were listened to, and then built upon - something I'd not experienced for a long time.

“The inpatient rehabilitation programme is invaluable, and Rob is truly an exceptional asset to RJAH and his profession. I will be forever grateful for Rob.”

Welcomes

Leah was nominated by Gaynor Jones on behalf of her daughter Francesca Jackson.

She said: “Francesca has visited the hospital frequently since she was a teenager. She is now 24 and Leah has always been so brilliant – she welcomes and reassures her warmly, always remembers her favourite biscuits and sandwich for her recovery and is an absolutely lovely lady.

“Leah has watched Francesca grow up and her nerves are always calmed by Leah, meaning her visits to hospital are much more bearable. Thank you Leah.”

Lt Col Meyer received a nomination from Stephen Poole.

Stephen said: “At the start of lockdown due to Covid-19, I was meant to meet with my consultant for a total hip replacement at my local hospital; however, needless to say this didn’t happen.

"Once elective surgery started to begin again, I approached my GP to be referred to the Veterans’ Orthopaedic Service, as a former army reservist, under Lt Col Meyer.

“After an initial appointment, Lt Col Meyer ended up performing my surgery on July 3 – mine and my wife’s 38th wedding anniversary and we couldn’t have had a better present.

"I was up and walking about two hours after surgery and free of the pain of osteoarthritis. In every way possible, my surgery has been life changing.”

The full nominations and how to submit your vote can be found on the RJAH website at rjah.nhs.uk/vote