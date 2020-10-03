Cancer charity in Christmas cards plea

Charity administrator Toni Veron

The Lingen Davies Cancer Fund, which raises money to support cancer services across Shropshire, Mid Wales, and Telford & Wrekin, has raised funds in the past through the yearly sale of Christmas cards.

However, as with many charities the pandemic has disrupted its fundraising abilities, and the chance to sell the cards in person.

So the charity is inviting people to order the cards from its website, or by calling its offices so they can be posted out.

Helen Knight, development manager at the charity said: “Over the past 41 years the Lingen Davies Cancer Fund has raised funds to support cancer services for Shropshire, Mid Wales and Telford & Wrekin.

“We all value cancer services that are local and quickly available.

"The charity, which has raised millions of pounds over the years, has consistently underpinned the care that we, our family, friends and neighbours rely on to deal with one of life’s greatest challenges.”