Custom-made forget-me-not frames decorating wards at Shropshire hospital

The custom-made floral frames have been made by Dawn Pugh, bone density scan (DXA) technologist at The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital (RJAH), her niece Kimberley Coldwell and members of the local knitting group Kimberley set up called ‘The Stick Chicks’.

To coincide with September being World Alzheimer’s Month, Dawn decided she wanted to do something to help raise awareness and make dementia patients and their loved ones feel comfortable while staying or attending their appointments at the hospital.

Initially frames have been given to patient facing areas in radiology, the outpatients department, Sheldon Ward – the hospital’s medical rehabilitation ward, and the bone density scanning (DXA) department.

However, there are plans for more frames to be made for more areas across the trust.

Dawn said: “I wanted to do my bit to help the trust mark World Alzheimer’s Month and this felt perfect.

“Dementia awareness is something I’m passionate about.

"I did so many dementia courses and learnt so much during lockdown due to me having to shield.

"In bone density, we see so many patients with dementia and I want to make sure that when they’re with us that they and their family members know that we understand their needs.

"I want these frames to serve as a visual symbol of that.

“Forget-me-nots represent remembrance and have been long-associated with dementia, which is why the group chose this particular design.”

The frames also have wording above the knitted flowers, including ‘Dementia Friendly Trust’ and ‘Remembering Together’.

Dawn added: “I would like to thank my niece Kimberley and the rest of ‘The Stick Chicks’ for their amazing efforts and also Kimberley Willis for her beautiful calligraphy on the frames.”

Ian MacLennan, assistant chief nurse of the MSK Delivery Unit, said: “A big thank you to Dawn for driving this lovely project forward.

"Her dedication has been wonderful to see.

“I’d also like to thank Kimberly and everyone else involved with this wonderful piece of work.

“Not only are the frames absolutely beautiful but they’re also going to serve as a really excellent visual reminder that RJAH is a dementia friendly hospital.”