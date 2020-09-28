Midlands Air Ambulance to hold virtual public consultation over plans for new HQ at Cosford

The lifesaving charity, which covers six counties and provides critical pre-hospital emergency care through specially trained medics, has drawn up plans for its first dedicated headquarters on a site in Cosford.

Under the proposals a new headquarters would be built on land off Neachley Lane in Cosford, and would be a base for two helicopters.

The online public consultation will run on both Saturday and Sunday.

The charity is inviting residents and business representatives to register their interest in attending virtually.

During the two day online event, the service’s senior leadership team will highlight proposals to futureproof the delivery of pre-hospital emergency critical care across the whole of the Midlands region, through the development of a new airbase and charity headquarters.

Where the new headquarters would be built at Cosford

An online consultation video will be live between 9am on Saturday and 8pm on Sunday.

Once registered, participants will receive a link to watch the video and will be encouraged to answer a short questionnaire.

Following this, if those taking part would like to provide further feedback, there will be a further two-week consultation period until October 16.

Hanna Sebright, chief executive for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, said: “I would urge anyone who is local to the Cosford area, and has a vested interest in our plans, to register their interest for our virtual public consultation.

“We are excited to share our future plans for the facility and want to give everyone the chance to contribute, provide feedback and ask questions.”

To reserve a space at the consultation, email info@midlandsairambulance.com

For more information on the project, visit midlandsairambulance.com/airbaseheadquarters