Tim talks about his cancer journey

Tim, from Welshpool, joined officials at the virtual launch of the Improving the Cancer Journey in Powys programme, to speak about his personal experience of living with cancer in a rural county and how his love of art helps his well-being.

The three-way partnership between Macmillan Cancer Support, Powys County Council and Powys Teaching Health Board aim is to develop a personalised multi-agency model of care that ensures that every adult in the county who is diagnosed with cancer is offered a ‘supported conversation’ with a trained professional to discuss their holistic needs and how best these can be met.

Tim was diagnosed with lymphoma and bowel cancer in 2016 and has to travel to Shrewsbury Hospital to have chemotherapy every fortnight.

He said: “My art pulls together a whole string of themes that have run through my life: art, community involvement in art, teaching, and a willingness to learn and alter one’s direction according to life experience.

"I have actually become a whole person since my diagnosis. Living with cancer has given me a new purpose in life, being alive and sharing the experience of the struggle of life is a binding knot that unites those strings of joy as well as sadness.

“By getting involved in the programme and sharing my story I have felt listened to and empowered to progress towards my goal of running an exhibition of my artwork so as to raise money for Macmillan and the Lingen Davies Cancer Fund.”

Following the launch, speaker, Councillor Myfanwy Alexander, the Cabinet Member for Powys County Council’s Adults Services said: “This programme is about looking at how best we can support people living with cancer in our county so as to improve their quality of life. This is an anxious time for people not only in Powys, but across Wales, who are living with cancer and may have been affected by the Covid outbreak. "

Support organisations, talked about the work they had been doing during the pandemic to support people living with cancer.

Richard Pugh, Head of Partnerships for Macmillan Cancer Support in Wales, said: “A cancer diagnosis can turn someone’s life upside down in a single moment, so Macmillan have funded the ‘Improving the Cancer Journey’ programme to help people in Powys to manage cancer’s impact on their lives.

Anyone living with cancer who wishes to share their story can get in touch via email at: ICJPowys@powys.gov.uk or by calling 01597 826043.