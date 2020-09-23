'Flu jab invitations on their way', say Shropshire and Telford health bosses

GP practices across the county are rolling out their vaccination programmes and Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin Clinical Commissioning Groups (CCGs) are encouraging residents to book their jabs to protect themselves and their families.

Patients do not need to contact their GP practice directly as surgeries are currently letting people know how and when to book an appointment.

This will be done by post, text message or phone call, with those most in need of the vaccination prioritised first.

Flu clinics may also be delivered differently to previous years as some practices are working together, meaning patients may be asked to go to a different practice for their jabs.

Practices may also be using marquees, school halls or drive-through facilities to ensure infection, prevention and control measures, as well as social distancing guidelines, are upheld.

Dr Julian Povey, joint chairman of Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin CCGs, said: “Every year the flu hospitalises and kills thousands but the flu vaccine is the most effective way to protect yourself, your friends and your family from catching the flu.

“We are encouraging all of those eligible to look out for their flu jab invitation and not to contact GP practices directly, as people will be invited for their vaccinations depending on their clinical need. Those most at risk will get their jabs first.”

Details of specific practices’ arrangements will be shared with patients when they book a flu vaccination appointment.

Children in primary school and in year 7 of secondary school will be able to access the free flu vaccine through their schools programme and not at a GP practice.

For people aged between 50 and 64 that do not have underlying health conditions, the vaccination will not be available until November and December of this year, providing there is a sufficient amount of vaccine left.

No appointments will be offered for this age group until then to ensure patients most at risk are vaccinated first.