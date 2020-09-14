Menu

100 swimmers take the plunge for charity

By Deborah Hardiman | Ellesmere | Health | Published:

Scores of swimmers took the plunge at a sponsored event to raise much-needed funds in support of a hospital charity.

Elite swimmers at The Mere Mile

About 100 supporters took part in The Mere Mile in aid of the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital’s League of Friends by attempting to swim a mile in Ellesmere’s Mere on Saturday.

Participants of all standards took part in the event sponsored by coaching outfit Swimfinity.

Anna Unsworth, fundraising co-ordinator for the hospital charity, said lockdown had hit the league’s normal fundraising calendar hard due to lost income from the hospital cafe or the dozens of events hosted by the various branches of the league.

Great Britain triathlete Linda Arthan, who lives in St Martins, has had three operations at the orthopaedic hospital due to sporting injuries.

The Mere Mile sponsored swim

“I love swimming and have swum in the Mere on Tuesday evenings for many years.

“I had elective surgery on my foot in February and had hoped swimming would be a big part of my physiotherapy.

"But then we had lockdown. Eventually I was able to get hold of a portable pool for the garden and attached myself to a bungee so I could swim without going anywhere,” she said.

