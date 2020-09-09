Sally taking on virtual London marathon for Harry

She had signed up to take part in her first marathon in memory of her seven-year-old son, Harry, who died in 2014, after a short battle with cancer.

Her place, raising money for Children with Cancer UK, will be reallocated to either 2021 or 2022.

But she says she is going to put all her training to good use, and do a marathon around the streets of Shrewsbury on October 4.

“I am doing three different loops around town, with friends joining me along the way for company and motivation," she said.

"I am raising money as part of my 2020 Challenge, for The Harry Johnson Trust, Make a Wish UK and Children With Cancer UK and people can sponsor me on givey.com/the2020challenge.”