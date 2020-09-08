More than 150 stroke patients helped through 'lifeline' support

Stroke Connect, a partnership between the NHS and Stroke Association, has offered those people recovering support and advice.

Experts say the move has provided a “lifeline” for people amid coronavirus which has allowed them to rebuild their lives.

Dr Nigel Sturrock, medical director for NHS England and NHS Improvement in the Midlands, said: “As the NHS responded to the biggest health challenge in a century it continued to deliver essential treatment to people having strokes.

“Follow-up care is vital for recovery and so this lifeline will be invaluable to rebuilding lives after stroke.

"Please remember, if you are worried you are having a stroke please call 999 as your NHS is here to support you.”

Patients are contacted for an initial call within a few days of discharge from hospital from a trained Stroke Association Connector – an expert in supporting people after stroke.

Challenges

The professional provides reassurance, support and links the stroke survivor to long-term help on their journey to recovery.

Advertising

A further call is offered within the month to check in on progress and identify any further support needed.

Juliet Bouverie OBE, chief executive of the Stroke Association, said: “Stroke is the single biggest cause of adult disability in the UK, resulting in significant mental and physical challenges.

"We’ve been working with NHS England to improve the support stroke survivors get after leaving hospital.”

People who feel they want to talk to somebody can also call the Stroke Association’s helpline for support on 0303 3033 100.