Hannah raises £2,400 for mental health charity with cycle challenge

By Charlotte Bentley | Ludlow | Health | Published:

A 19-year-old battled tiredness, hunger and mental fatigue to raise more than £2,000 as part of a gruelling 24-hour charity bike challenge.

Hannah Lancaster 19 from Ludlow cycled 24 hours straight to raise money for MIND charity

Hannah Lancaster from Ludlow, wanted to get pedalling in her quest to raise money for MIND charity after her own personal struggles with mental health over the years.

She has now raised £2,400 for the charity after cycling for 24 hours around her home and Ludlow town centre.

“I started at 12pm on Friday, September 4 and finished at the same time on Saturday,” Hannah said.

Hannah as she started her challenge at Ludlow Castle

“I managed to ride 500km (311 miles) within the 24 hours.

“The hardest part was probably around 3am as I knew I had to keep eating in order to have enough energy to carry on but I was feeling really sick.

"However, as the night went on and it started to get light again, I began to feel better.

"It was all worth it because I have raised over £2,400 so far which is so much more than I originally expected. I couldn’t have done it without the support of my family and friends.”

Charlotte Bentley

By Charlotte Bentley
Community Reporter - @CharlotteB_Star

Community Reporter at the Shropshire Star, helping under-represented communities to find a voice in Shropshire and Mid Wales. Contact me at charlotte.bentley@shropshirestar.co.uk.

