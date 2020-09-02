Shropshire super slimmer in life-changing 11-stone weight loss

For many, lockdown has been a difficult time to stay motivated, fit and healthy, but for mother-of-four Sarah, a member of the Ludlow Slimming World group, the opposite has happened.

She is now celebrating reaching her target weight during lockdown.

Sarah said: “I spent my whole life overweight, I was constantly tired and had no energy, I felt really down and my confidence was at an all time low.

"But in January 2019 I decided that it was ‘me time’ and decided to do something about my weight and in January 2019 I joined Slimming World in Ludlow on a Wednesday morning.

“I was nervous that day but I need not have worried as I joined a very welcoming group of people and I was so relieved when I found out that my weight was confidential – I’d had visions of having to tell everyone how much I weighed.”

Sarah’s weight had been putting a huge strain on her health, she was borderline diabetic with high blood pressure and was struggling with Plantar fasciitis, a very painful foot condition and with four young boys to run around after life was proving to be very difficult.

Sarah holding a pair of her old jeans, with (left) Slimming World consultant Michelle Bishop

“I’ve made so many friends at the group and I honestly don’t think I could have done it without their support each week,” she said.

“We all support each other with recipes and tips and if anyone is ever struggling, we are always there to remind each other how far we’ve come.”

Sarah followed Slimming World’s Food Optimising eating plan.

Sarah Wall, before the weight loss

She is also more active nowadays and can run around and keep up with the kids, has done a few 5k charity runs, walking everywhere where before she would use the car.

Michelle Bishop who runs the Ludlow Slimming World groups, said: “I feel so privileged to have played a part in Sarah’s transformation.

“Watching her blossom each week has been wonderful and I hope her success will inspire other people in and around Ludlow who’d like to lose weight and become happier and healthier to take action.

“There’s always a warm welcome waiting at Slimming World.” The Ludlow group meets every Tuesday and Wednesday at Elim Church Hall, Lower Galdeford (Smithfield Car Park).

At the present time booking is essential – to book call Michelle on 07976 324862 or email michbishopsw@icloud.com