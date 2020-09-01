6,600 support Telford man's petition over free NHS parking

The charges have been temporarily lifted by Health Secretary Matt Hancock during the coronavirus outbreak.

In Shropshire, parking charges for staff and visitors were suspended at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital, Telford’s Princess Royal Hospital and The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital, near Oswestry, from the early days of the pandemic.

A petition, launched in March by Marcus Keane, from Telford, has now attracted more than 6,600 signatures as it calls for the charges to be axed permanently.

Many people who have signed the petition have also posted messages in support of the move.

The petition can be viewed by visiting change.org and searching for 'free parking at work, for all NHS staff'.