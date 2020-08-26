New mural brightens up Royal Shrewsbury Hospital

People on ward 23 oncology and haematology at the hospital (RSH) often spend weeks at a time isolated in their rooms due to their conditions and can now look at the sunset through a tree line.

The previous mural on the ward at RSH, part of The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH), had shattered and become faded after facing the elements for more than 10 years.

Thanks to a generous donation from the family of Cheryl Cranswick, a patient who received care on the ward, a new mural has been put in place, offering a calming image of the sun streaming through trees over a carpet of snowdrops.

Mark Faulkner, who is currently being treated in a side room on ward 23 that overlooks the mural, said: “It was a very pleasant surprise when I spotted the woodland scene from my side room window.

“It is a great idea, and is so much better than looking at grey corrugated steel. It has a positive effect on everyone that sees it and I think everyone will want one now."

A before picture of the mural

Peter Warren, ward manager, said: “Ward 23 cannot thank the Cranswick family enough for their very kind donation. When a patient is admitted into our side rooms, it usually means that they have been given a life-changing diagnosis.

“To have a view like the woodland scene instead of a cold corrugated wall, when in isolation and unable to leave the room for many weeks, will help to offer extra comfort to patients during a difficult time in their lives.”

Julia Clarke, SaTH’s director of corporate services, said: “I would like to add my heartfelt thanks to the family of Mrs Cranswick for their kind donation. The new mural looks fantastic and has already brightened the spirits of many of our patients being treated on the ward.

“My thanks also go to our estates team who worked hard to get this mural in place in spite of the challenges thrown their way by the Covid-19 pandemic.”