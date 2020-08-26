Hero Josh, 5, saves his mum by calling number on the side of his toy ambulance

Josh made the call from his home when he found his mum lying on the floor after she had slipped into a diabetic coma.

After dialling 112, which was the number the sharp-eyed youngster spotted on the side of his toy ambulance, he was connected to a police communications operator.

The phone number 112 is in fact the single European emergency number which provides the same purpose as 999.

Shortly after receiving the call, officers arrived and found Josh and his younger brother in the house and their mother who was lying unconscious on the floor.

Incredible

Paramedics were then able to treat his mum.

The incident took place last month and Telford local policing commander Superintendent Jim Baker said they were full of admiration for Josh's actions.

He said: “This was an incredible thing for Josh to do, his quick thinking saw him ring the number on his toy ambulance as he was worried about his mum.

“He was very brave and stayed on the line while we were able to get to the family’s home and make sure his mum got medical assistance.

“Josh has already proved he would make a brilliant police officer in the future.

"Hopefully we’ll see him again when he’s old enough as a new recruit!”