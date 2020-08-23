Natalie walks for those who saved her life

Natalie Queiroz was attacked and stabbed 24 times in Sutton Coldfield in March 2016, while eight months pregnant, but survived after expert care by Midlands Air Ambulance and the trauma team at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham.

She has now completed two challenges to raise funds for the two organisations' charities, with the most recent challenge taking place on Friday, July 24.

Natalie, her fiance Simon Lyttle and four military personnel made a 37-mile walk from RAF Cosford, where the air ambulance is based, and headed towards the scene of her attack in Sutton Coldfield. From there, the group continued on to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham, marking the route the air ambulance flew to rescue her and take her to hospital.

The fundraising total for Natalie’s Saving Lives Challenge 2.0 is more than £4,300, with half going to each charity, and Natalie spoke about what the challenge had meant to her.

She said: “This was my hardest to date for a number of reasons, not least the sheer emotional impact of it.

“Both charities have been incredible with their support and it has been an absolute pleasure to raise money for them. I have to thank my supporters on the day, especially the four military personnel who joined us on the walk as their company and route mapping skills were invaluable.

“Thank you also goes to my fantastic sponsors and all the amazing people who donated. It’s just mind-blowing in this current climate.”

Earlier this year Natalie spoke to pupils at Our Lady and St Chad Catholic Academy, Low Hill, Wolverhampton, about her attack and her subsequent efforts to rebuild her life during sessions titled Inspire 2 Quit Blades.

To find out more about the challenge and to donate, go to justgiving.com/campaign/savingliveschallenge2