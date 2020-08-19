Diversity message as rainbow pedestrian crossings unveiled at Shrewsbury and Telford hospitals

The crossings demonstrate the commitment of The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH), which runs Royal Shrewsbury Hospital and Princess Royal Hospital, to equality, diversity and inclusion (EDI), and its LGBTQ+ colleagues and communities, ensuring that the trust is an inclusive organisation for its patients, carers, volunteers and workforce.

Ruth Smith, lead for patient experience at SaTH, said: “Research shows that fear of discrimination, both experienced and anticipated, can deter members of the LGBTQ+ community from accessing healthcare. Our new rainbow crossings have been introduced to send a positive message and act as a visible representation of SaTH’s dedication to providing an environment in our hospitals that is open and inclusive for our LGBTQ+, communities, reducing barriers and inequalities thereby improving the care we provide.”

Ruth Smith, Hamza Ansari, Teresa Cole and Angela Windsor unveil the new rainbow crossing at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital

Rhia Boyode, interim workforce director at SaTH, said: “Our new rainbow crossings, which look fantastic, are just one of the ways that SaTH and our EDI group are working to tackle and raise awareness of the issues faced by LGBTQ+ groups in healthcare settings.

“There is always more work to be done, but we are proud of the progress we are making to demonstrate that that the trust is an open, inclusive and non-judgemental environment for patients, carers, staff, and visitors."

SaTH Royal Shrewsbury Hospital have officially opened a Rainbow Crossing to demonstrate their commitment to Equality, Diversity and Inclusion, and their LGBTQ+ colleagues and communities. In Picture L>R: Ruth Smith, Hamza Ansari, Teresa Cole and Angela Windsor

The trust’s rainbow crossings follow on from a number of initiatives which have been introduced to promote inclusion, which include the launch of a rainbow badge initiative, the appointment of its first EDI lead, the launch of an EDI sub-committee, establishing an LGBTQ+ staff network, introducing posters which display the trust's zero tolerance approach to any type of discrimination and working with SAND (Safe Ageing No Discrimination) to provide LGBTQ+ workshops to staff in February 2020 to support LGBT+ History Month.

The trust says it will continue to work with staff, patients, local groups and members of the community in supporting a long-term cultural change.