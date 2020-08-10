Shropshire health staff may be asked to fill in ‘end of life’ forms

Jane Povey, Shropshire Community Health NHS Trust’s Medical Director, also said the organisation avoids calling it a “difficult conversation” as this phrase is intimidating even for medical staff.

“Important conversation” is more appropriate, she added. Dr Povey was giving a presentation to the Joint Health Overview and Scrutiny Committee about a review of end-of-life care in Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin.

Standing for “Recommended Summary Plan for Emergency Care and Treatment”, the ReSPECT process aims to establish a patient’s preferences for when they might later be unable to communicate them.

Healthwatch Shropshire Chief Officer Lynn Cawley asked: “Are staff trained to have these difficult conversations, and when should they take place on a patient journey?”

Dr Povey said the training existed, but was “not reaching all the parts yet”.

She said: “In Telford and Wrekin we have a care home support team, and also there are a couple of doctors who have been coming out of SaTH [Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust] and visiting some of the care homes to enable this. So we’ve got examples of where there is extra support.”

Dr Povey said a recent decision by Health Education England to approve funding for more training in the area showed “they recognise we’re on the right track”.

Dr Povey added: “The other thing is, we try to avoid using the term ‘difficult conversation’, because that puts you off even before you start. So we call it the ‘important conversations’, because that’s what they are.

Dr Povey said Karen Stringer, a lead GP for end-of-life care, working at Whitchurch Community Hospital, argued that “we should all be doing ours first, we should all have a ReSPECT form”.

“And why not?” Dr Povey added. “It’s literally saying how I would want to be treated if things turn difficult. So that might be one of the things we do, where every member of staff has the conversation and maybe it becomes less difficult.”