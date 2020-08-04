Midlands Air Ambulance Charity teams up with firm to offer free will-writing service

The new partnership between Midlands Air Ambulance Charity and Beyond means that those who are time poor or may find it more difficult to get out and about, can create a free will from the comfort of their own home in as little as 15 minutes.

Updating the will is also an easy process, and this can be done as often as supporters need to.

A joint will, between married or co-habiting spouses, is also available free of charge and every will is checked by one of Beyond’s in-house legal experts.

There is no obligation to leave a gift to the charity, but if supporters decide to do so, they will help fund future vitally important missions, as well as training and equipment, ensuring that Midlands Air Ambulance Charity can continue to treat some of the region’s most critically ill and injured patients.

Emma Gray, fundraising and marketing director for the charity, said: “Donations through a gift in a will play an increasing part in the funding of our lifesaving service, with approximately 40 per cent of all funds being raised from legacies.

“We want to ensure people who are considering making a will can do so without any cost. To enable us to do this, we have partnered with a number of leading firms, including Beyond, which are offering this service online.”

Mitch Favell, from Beyond, added: “We’re delighted to partner with Midlands Air Ambulance Charity in offering this win-win service. By writing their will, easily, online, supporters can protect their loved ones and their charitable gifts will help fund the charity’s vital lifesaving work to protect everyone else’s.”

To find out more on how to take advantage of the free will writing service visit midlandsairambulance.com/gifts-in-wills/free-online-will-writing