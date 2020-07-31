Telford nurse part of team up for award for pioneering prisoner healthcare campaign

Arran Ludlow-Rhodes, from Telford, is the Health in Justice coordinator for the prisons in the scheme in Staffordshire, Worcestershire and Derbyshire.

The project, believed to be the largest of its kind in Europe, has been shortlisted for an award by the Royal College of Nursing.

Funded through an NHS England partnership with Gilead Sciences, one of the major makers of antiviral treatments, Care UK’s Health in Justice blood-borne virus (BBV) team has been shortlisted for its work in helping to radically reduce this communicable disease that can infect the liver.

If left untreated, it can cause serious and potentially life-threatening damage to the liver, whilst also adversely affecting mental and general physical health.

The disease is mainly transmitted through sharing unsterilised needles, razors or toothbrushes and, less commonly, through unprotected sex.

According to the NHS, it is estimated up to 215,000 people in the UK have been exposed to hepatitis C.

Traditionally it has been hard to diagnose and treat patients for the condition, as those with alcohol or drug dependencies do not tend to engage easily with health services or have a stable home base.

Many do not recognise the symptoms of the disease, which can resemble drug and alcohol withdrawal, including flu-like symptoms, fatigue and abdominal discomfort.

The team has earned the trust of prison governors, specialists and charities, as well as the prisoners themselves, by working with peer groups to explain the disease and reduce the stigma around it.

Mr Ludlow-Rhodes said: “I was delighted when I heard the team had been shortlisted. Everyone has worked so hard in the quest to eliminate the disease from

prisons.

"This is an exciting project, as a controlled environment gives us the fantastic opportunity to diagnose and treat, really improving health and outcomes for our patients.

“The team have used high intensity testing days on prison wings, which has encouraged many more people to come forward for testing than has ever been seen when inviting patients to clinics.

"Some sessions have seen up to 100 per cent of the prison’s population tested.

“Together with our work with the Hepatitis C Trust, this has made patients feel safe and comfortable about the testing – and by carrying out high intensity sessions we have been able to test those hard to reach, sometimes vulnerable patients who will not leave the wing area to participate willingly.”

The Royal College of Nursing will announce the winner of the award later this year.