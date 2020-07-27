Knitted creations raise £1,000 for Shropshire hospital

Angie Mills and the Crafty Knitters spent lockdown knitting an array of imaginative displays to raise vital funds for the Oswestry Rheumatology Association (ORA), a fundraising branch of the League of Friends to The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital (RJAH).

Angie and her team created many woollen masterpieces over the lockdown period, including a teddy bear parachute display, a VE Day street party display, Strictly Come Dancing teddy bears, emergency service displays for the Police and Fire Service and many more.

Donations in lieu of the creative creations totalled £1000 and a cheque was presented to Margaret Kerr, Chairman of the ORA.

Angie and her husband Barry, who are both ORA committee members, also created a display of The Robert Jones & Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital, complete with doctors, nurses and patients.

Barry constructed the display of the hospital, bed and ambulance to show off the teddies in action.

This display was presented to Victoria Sugden, League of Friends Charity Director, and will be displayed at the RJAH.

The RJAH display

Victoria said: “We have been overwhelmed by the creative ways in which the public have supported charities during these challenging times.

“People have really looked forward to seeing Angie’s knitted scenes. They are bright, engaging and positive, what a wonderful way to bring some pleasure to people on their walks during the lockdown.

“We can’t thank Angie, Barry and the Crafty Knitters enough for helping us.”

Margaret Kerr (ORA Chairman) and Angie Mills.

Angie said: “Knitting is a very big passion of mine and it’s been lovely to see the joy our displays have brought.

“I’m very grateful for all the kind donations in lieu of our knitted displays, charities are struggling more than ever at the moment and raising £1000 for the ORA is a wonderful achievement.”