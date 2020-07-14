MP backs calls to allow assisted dying

Daniel Kawczynski, MP for Shrewsbury and Atcham, had previously spoken against a change in the law due to his Catholic faith.

But the MP said his many conversations with constituent Owen Conway had finally convinced him that the law needed to be changed. He said he would now be lobbying the Government to allow assisted dying in the UK.

Mr Conway, a retired college lecture who was diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease in 2014, challenged the law against assisted dying at the High Court in 2017, but his case was rejected.

But Mr Kawczynski said watching Mr Conway and others suffer had convinced him that in certain circumstances, with the appropriate safeguards, there were cases where it should be allowed.

"In recent months I have seen people who are very ill, where they think they can't go on, but are being kept alive artificially, sometimes against their wishes," he said.

Mr Kawczynski said he had found it difficult to reconcile assisted dying with his Christian beliefs. but said advances in modern medicine meant some people were experiencing great suffering as their lives were prolonged.