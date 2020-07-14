Birthday wish comes true for Whitchurch care home resident who turns 101

Betty Green, a resident at Greenfields care home in Whitchurch, had only one request for the day she celebrated turning 101 and that was to get her hair cut.

So, a bit like magic, the care team rallied together with their scissors and hairdryers to make her wish come true.

They also put on a special afternoon tea to celebrate.

Care home manager Lindsey Groenewald said it had been a splendid afternoon enjoyed by all and not least Mrs Green.

She said: “It was absolutely wonderful to help our resident Betty celebrate such a big day and to make her birthday wish come true with a fabulous new hairdo.

“Our activity coordinators did a great job and Betty had a super afternoon with lots of singing, afternoon tea and plenty of lovely gifts and cards to open.”

Greenfields is one of 14 homes operated by Coverage Care Services, Shropshire’s largest independent care provider.

In June, some care homes began reopening to non-essential visitors for the first time since lockdown measures were introduced.

Advertising

It’s anticipated that by the end of this week, all homes will have reopened although strict measures remain in place for the safety of residents and staff.

Care homes continue to accept new admissions and referrals but under strict new guidelines.

For further information about visit www.coveragecareservices.co.uk