Waste firm to fund courtyard renovation at Telford hospital

The money raised by Telford-based Reconomy will be used to renovate a disused courtyard at the Princess Royal Hospital in Telford, and create an outdoor space that can be enjoyed by patients, staff and visitors.

As part of its ‘say thanks this summer’ campaign, Reconomy will also offer waste management and recycling solutions for the project, provide volunteers and help find other local support for things like the design of the outdoor area.

Paul Cox, CEO of Reconomy, said: “We’re so grateful for the hard work and dedication of our healthcare professionals over this very difficult period.

“Reconomy has had great support from our supply chain and loyal customers during the crisis. We want to say thanks to the NHS. What better way than to create something that can be enjoyed for years to come at PRH, whose services will have been relied upon by many of our staff at some point in time.”

Julia Clarke, director of corporate services at The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust, which runs the hospital, said: “The support of our local businesses is absolutely vital, so we were really pleased when Reconomy approached us with this idea to show their appreciation for the hard work of our workers.

“We think we’ve found a great project, which will create something that gives real benefit to everyone at the PRH long into the future.

“We’re very excited to work on this initiative together.”