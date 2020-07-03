Telford man to climb Matterhorn in memory of friend

And when Norm spent his final days being cared for at Severn Hospice, James promised him that he would climb one of Europe’s most famous peaks – the Matterhorn, which straddles the Swiss/Italian border.

Norm died last August from cancer at the age of 69.

“He handled it with dignity and a lot of bravery with the matter-of-fact attitude that was so typical of him,” said James, from Telford.

While being cared for at the hospice in Telford, James had told Norm of his plans to climb the mountain – and Norm even offered to pay for a guide to take him up.

But now James has decided to raise money for the hospice as a way of saying thank you for Norm’s care.

This August, the 34-year-old will head out to Italy with the aim of climbing the 4,478m high mountain, even though he has a fear of heights.

“It’s a very iconic mountain and I wanted to do it before Norm died," James said.

"But I put it off and then when he died, I just decided I needed to do it.”

James has his flight to Italy booked and even if it’s cancelled because of Covid-19, he has vowed to get to the Matterhorn ‘by hook or by crook’.

He said: “Norm was in the army from the age of 16.

"He was quite a character and was a very inspiring person. He had a big effect on me.

"He had done so many interesting things in his life and I just thought to myself ‘What am I doing?’

“This climb really is so far out of my comfort zone, but it’s not unusual for me to do this type of thing.

“I have climbed mountains before, but I’m scared of heights, I’m not particularly good at handling them but I’m going to do it anyway. I’m going to do it for Norm and I’m going to make it through.”

James will not be wearing the usual mountaineering attire when he summits.

He will instead be wearing the blazer jacket he wore to Norm’s funeral.

“Norm’s son Wayne suggested it to me, and I thought it would be a fitting tribute,” added James.

James is aiming to raise £1,000.

To donate go to justgiving.com/fundraising/james-benting1