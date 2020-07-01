'Outstanding' rating for Telford shared lives service which could be developed further

Telford & Wrekin Council’s in-house Shared Lives service sees people in need of support move in with their carer to help them lead positive, independent and aspirational lives.

A report going to the authority’s cabinet on July 9 says that the rating from the Care Quality Commission puts it within the top eight per cent of Shared Lives services nationally.

It says that due to the success, the service could be further developed to support vulnerable adults and young people within the borough to achieve positive outcomes.

Councillor Andy Burford, cabinet member for health and social care, said: “The report was a true reflection on the incredible work going on within the Shared Lives team.

“The report found that people who use Shared Lives are supported to have maximum choice and control over their lives.

“It said that staff supported them in the least restrictive way possible and in their best interests.

“People truly felt involved in the care and support they received which was personal and individual to them.”

The CQC report added: “Shared lives staff and carers ‘made arrangements for people to engage in social activities, education and work, which were innovative and met people’s individual needs’.

“Strong organisational commitment to achieving positive outcomes for people.

“Staff members were encouraged to think beyond the obvious with people in terms of how they supported them.”

One relative told inspectors: "I would recommend these carers to anyone as they are so efficient.

“I don't know how they could make things better because they are already good."

The report also had high praise for council staff, saying ‘people were assisted by a well-trained and highly motivated staff team who felt supported by the provider and the management team’.

The report to cabinet also says a service review is taking place to identify the next developments.

It says: “The report recognised that there was strong organisational commitment to achieving positive outcomes for people and that the management team had systems in place to drive good standards of care and drive improvements and opportunities to develop the service.”

Further ideas include extending the home from hospital pilot to support those ready to leave hospital, but unable to return home.

People can find out more about becoming a Shared Lives carer, and joining the service, by visiting myoptionstelford.co.uk or e-mailing shared.lives@telford.gov.uk