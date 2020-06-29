Shropshire radiographer Louise hailed 'health hero' for supporting colleagues

Louise Arnold was presented with the latest award at The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital (RJAH) near Oswestry.

Louise – who as well as being a MRI/CT radiographer, is the imaging quality manager – was nominated by the whole radiology department including consultant radiologists, radiographers, nurses, radiology department assistants and the admin team.

Laura Edwards, deputy superintendent radiographer, submitted the nomination on behalf of the department.

She said: “Louise is one of the most selfless, kind, caring and thoughtful people we know.

"She puts everyone before her, works tirelessly and is so unbelievably kind. She never expects anything in return.

“She recently took on a new role as imaging quality manager for the department, as well as continuing her MRI/CT radiographer role, and just as she was settling into her new job, life changed for us all.

“She has been nothing but incredible and never stops wanting to help us out.

"Louise is an absolute superstar and we would be lost without her.”

The health hero award is presented to staff across the hospital who are nominated by their colleagues.

Louise said: “I’d like to thank the whole team in radiology for the nomination and the lovely words.

“They have all been a huge support to me in my new role and over the last few months they have been fantastic with taking on board all the changes being thrown at them.”

Louise was presented her health hero award by Stacey Keegan, acting chief executive, alongside her colleagues.

Stacey said: “Our radiographers play a key role in the delivery of outstanding patient care and Louise epitomises our trust values in everything she does.

“I was delighted to present her with the latest health hero award and we are proud to have her working for us here at RJAH.”