Private hospitals escape cuts

Nuffield, the UK's largest healthcare charity, said both hospitals – Wood Road, Tettenhall, and Longden Road, Shrewsbury – were now exempt from the temporary changes to reduce working hours and salaries.

It said this was to ensure that they could fully support the increased demand from their local NHS trusts.

Nuffield had revealed it was cutting working hours by 20 per cent and pay by 10 per cent for some of its staff from the start of July.

The private hospitals group said it planed to continually review the decision to implement temporary reduced working hours and salaries in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The measures apply primarily to head office staff in Epsom, but 11 of its 31 hospitals were also been included.

Nuffield signed a deal with NHS England at the end of March to turn its hospital capacity over to helping support the NHS response to Covid-19 and is working with NHS trusts to help reduce waiting lists.