Health watchdog in Telford looking to appoint three new directors

Healthwatch Telford & Wrekin gathers the views and experiences of people using health and social care services in the borough.

The group also highlights where changes may need to be made to improve services.

It is looking for a chair, a director with interest in health and social care and a director with interest in mental health.

They are voluntary roles but the group offers induction, training opportunities, support and reimbursement for travel expenses and other reasonable costs incurred.

To apply visit www.healthwatchtelfordandwrekin.co.uk or call David Bell, vice chair, on 07903 011653 for more information.

Completed applications should be sent to paul.shirley@healthwatchtelfordandwrekin.co.uk by July 10.