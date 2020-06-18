Shropshire A&E visits still well below normal as people in need urged to seek help

The trends at Shrewsbury & Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH) reflect those seen across England, with the British Medical Association calling it "incredibly worrying" that patients have not been using the NHS as much as usual.

NHS England data shows 7,424 A&E attendances were recorded at Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust in May.

This was an increase of 31 per cent on April when there were 5,504 attendances, but still 40 per cent below the same month last year when it was 10,243.

The number being seen within the government's four-hour target of 95 per cent has not been hit at the trust, which manages Royal Shrewsbury Hospital and Princess Royal Hospital Telford, for a number of months although it reached one of its best figures of 86.7 per cent in May.

That number was way up on January when only 58.4 per cent of those attending were seen within the four-hour target.

The latest figures show NHS Trusts across England dealt with 1.3 million A&E attendances in May, up from 917,000 in April – making them the two quietest months since such records began in 2010.

However, last month's total was still 42 per cent below May 2019, which NHS England said was likely to be a result of the Covid-19 response.

The Royal College of Emergency Medicine said the reduction had helped ease overcrowding, but said patients should not be afraid to get care.

Dr Katherine Henderson, president of the organisation, said: "Emergency Departments are safe and if you are injured or seriously ill you should go right away.

“If patients have an issue but only have mild non-urgent symptoms it is important to seek help from the right source. Pharmacists, NHS 111 and GPs are all there to provide care.

“By choosing the right service patients can get the help they need while keeping the NHS safe and reducing the risk of further spread of coronavirus."

The NHS figures show emergency admissions at Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital followed a similar pattern as A&E attendances, rising from 2,523 in April to 3,480 in May. In May 2019, there were 5,162 emergency admissions.

Dr Simon Walsh, British Medical Association emergency medicine lead, said: “It’s incredibly worrying to see that patients haven’t been using the NHS as much as expected during the Covid-19 pandemic, and even though we’re currently battling a virus, it’s important that anyone who still needs our help, knows they can get it.

“Putting off seeing the GP or going to A&E for emergency care at this time can not only cause a backlog in the NHS once people feel more comfortable about seeking help, but can also, and most concerningly, potentially damage patients’ health, especially those with chronic conditions.

“We appreciate the public being so considerate at this time and really thinking about whether they need to use the NHS, but our principles have not changed: we will be there for anyone who needs us, pandemic or no pandemic.”

However, throughout the pandemic SaTH has been vocal in urging patients not to avoid its hospitals.

Dr Arne Rose, Medical Director at SaTH, said it was important people do not make their health worse in the long run by avoiding seeking help.

He said: “Whilst the general advice remains to stay at home as much as possible, and whilst we do have restrictions on visiting to our hospitals, it is important that people who need emergency care get that care as soon as possible.

“Some people may think that they are doing the right thing by not contacting their GP or not coming to A&E, but they could actually be making things worse for themselves in the long run.

“Our Emergency Departments are only for serious injury, severe illness or medical emergencies but, throughout this outbreak, they remain open and ready to help.”

The drop in A&E attendances has been reflected across the West Midlands and England as a whole.

Data shows 10,767 A&E attendances were recorded at Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust in May, an increase of 51 per cent on April, but still 48 per cent below the same month last year.

Over at Sandwell and West Birmingham Hospitals NHS Trust, 9,490 A&E attendances were noted in May this year – a rise of 32 per cent from April but still 49 per cent less than May 2019.

At Dudley Group NHS Trust, there were 9,364 A&E visits – almost double that of April at 45 per cent more but still 35 per cent below May last year.

Figures shows 6,315 A&E trips were recorded at Walsall Healthcare NHS Trust in May – a boost of 29 per cent on April, but still 45 per cent below the same month last year.

And over in Staffordshire at University Hospitals or North Midlands NHS Trust there were 15,214 A&E attendances in May – 38 per cent more than April, but still 35 per cent below May 2019.