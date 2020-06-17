Dedicated team reduces Telford hospital admissions

The Telford & Wrekin Integrated Place Partnership (TWIPP) has won the backing of Telford & Wrekin Council’s Health and Wellbeing Board, with members hailing the positive impact it has been having on residents.

In particular, the health and social care rapid response service included in the partnership has been praised for keeping more people out of hospital and care homes – instead receiving help at home.

Of all accepted referrals the service has received, the recorded admission avoidance rate was 96 per cent.

The board heard comments about the service made by families it has worked with, which included: “Amazed by the speed, efficiency and co-ordinated approach of the team”.

Another said: “We’re grateful for the support to enable our father to pass away peacefully at home – which was his wish.”

Councillor Andy Burford, cabinet member for health and social care, said it was a service to be proud of.

“The integrated rapid response service was set up to either keep people at home, comfortable and well looked after, or to make the transfer from hospital to home as quick and comfortable as possible," he said.

“There is no doubt it is succeeding and for me it is a centrepiece of what we are doing here in Telford & Wrekin and I was pleased the Health and Wellbeing Board agreed how well-run and vital a service it has become.

“It is something we want to keep properly funded as it is working well.”

Individuals referred to the health and social care rapid response service are assessed within two hours of being referred.

The team will then put in place a plan to manage the health crisis, work to prevent it from happening again, and allow the individual to remain as independent as possible in their own home – or a decision is made to temporarily move them to a more appropriate setting.

The new team integrates rapid response nurses, social workers, occupational therapists, GP clinical advisors and call handlers into one team.

Councillor Burford added: “The rapid response time has been a crucial part of this success and the avoidance rate has been hugely satisfying.”

The Health and Wellbeing Board agreed that TWIPP needs to remain an instrumental part of the health and social care system going forward.