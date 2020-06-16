Donation keeps medics on the road

Kwik Fit has given £500 of vouchers to Cheshire and Shropshire Immediate Care Group (CSI BASICS) to help with the maintenance of the charity's emergency response vehicles.

CSI BASICS provide specialist volunteer doctors and paramedics to support the ambulance and rescue services across Cheshire and Shropshire.

The vehicles are essential for the volunteer doctors and paramedics, with advanced skills, to respond to traumatic and medical emergencies in the community.

Liz Armstrong, customer liaison manager at Kwik Fit, said: “We are delighted to be supporting CSI BASICS as they work hard to support the local community. Providing medical care has never been more necessary and we hope these vouchers will help the team to keep their vehicles on the road to continue caring for those in the Cheshire and Shropshire area.”

Graeme Spencer, Chairman of CSI BASICS said: “Whether providing patient care or running the team from behind the scenes, we are all volunteers who are passionate about doing our best for those who need us the most. We rely entirely on donations like this and without the support of organisations like Kwik Fit we would struggle to continue to provide critical care to the communities of Cheshire and Shropshire.”

Throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, CSI BASICS have continued to work closely with the ambulance service, supporting frontline emergency calls.

To find out more about the charity visit www.csibasics.org.uk