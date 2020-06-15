Dr Julian Povey confirmed as joint chair of Shropshire health groups

Dr Julian Povey will take up the post as joint chair of Shropshire and Telford and Wrekin Clinical Commissioning Groups (CCGs).

Dr Povey has more than 25 years' experience as a local GP and is the current chair of Shropshire CCG,

He will take up his new position from August 1, and it will run until March 31, 2021, when he will be automatically appointed as chair of the new single CCG from April 2021 for the remainder of his tenure.

Dr Povey said: “I am incredibly honoured that I have been selected to be the chair of both CCGs. This is a challenge that I am looking forward to and I aim to work on behalf of our population to strengthen healthcare across the CCG areas.

“Reducing the burden of health inequalities and the inequity of healthcare access is something that individually both CCGs have been working on and is something I will continue to champion.

“The two CCGs will continue in their current form until the end of July and it is right to acknowledge the efforts of both governing bodies and particularly of Dr Jo Leahy, the current Chair of Telford and Wrekin CCG.

“Jo has steadfastly and doggedly represented and fought for the public and practices in Telford and Wrekin and it has been a pleasure working alongside her.”