Shropshire cricketers double the distance in NHS fundraiser

Members of Wem Cricket Club have been running, walking, or cycling their way across the world from their own houses or gardens, and they reached the 4,000-mile target in just over a week.

Now, participants have doubled their mileage to 8,000 miles – the distance to Mumbai and back – to encourage even more people to donate to their cause.

They are raising money for NHS charities and funds will also go towards a new defibrillator for the east side of Wem.

Professional player Jay Bista, who plays for Mumbai, was due to visit Wem this April, before the coronavirus lockdown put a stop to the visit. So members wanted to do something to keep them active as raise money at the same time.

Their fundraiser said: "Wem Cricket Club are proud of its links with the local community and are always looking at ways to support organisations as well as the general public.

"As a club we are all very aware and appreciative of how hard all members of the NHS have worked in the most challenging of conditions during the Covid crisis."

To donate, visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/shaunastley