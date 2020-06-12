Dentists working 'tirelessly' to make practices safe

Portman Dental Care, which runs practices across Wolverhampton and in Telford, said they wanted to make things as "seamless as possible".

But it stressed new measures – such as temperature checks – have been put in place to ensure patients, as well as staff, are protected.

It comes after a survey revealed a third of people across England may not want to return to dentists amid coronavirus – despite them having reopened on Monday.

Catherine Tannahill, director of clinical dentistry at the company, said: "As practitioners we want to reassure patients that a trip to the dentist in the new normal will mean they will be visiting one of the safest environments in the UK.

"While our research shows some people are nervous to return, it's vital as a profession that we reopen and provide treatments once again to those in need, to help curb any potential dental health crisis in the future, such as a spike in oral cancer, one of the UK's biggest causes of cancer related deaths.

"The patient journey will be different, to ensure everyone's safety, but the care and professionalism from our dental practitioners will continue to be exemplary.

"In order to help combat any nervousness and uncertainty around returning to dental practices we want to clearly explain what this new patient journey is likely to look like across the majority of UK practices, including all of our own, that way people know first-hand what to expect, how to prepare and understand that it is safe."

All patients at the private firm – which runs Parkside Dental Care and the The Parkdale Dental and Implant Clinic in Wolverhampton – said all patients would be briefed.

Ms Tannahill said the company, which runs Madeley Dental and Implant Clinic in Telford, would ensure each one of its practices would open to those with appointments at the right time – instead of having people gather in waiting areas.

She said: "It is also crucial that people come to the practice alone where possible, with the exception of young children and those with carers, and that they bring as minimal personal belongings with them as possible.

"Patients will need to call the practice upon their arrival and either wait in their car or stand outside, practicing the social distancing recommendations, until a member of the team calls them to tell them to enter the practice.

"Before entering the practice, the patient’s temperature will be screened, which is something all colleagues will also undergo each day.

"This is to check whether they have a fever, and anyone with a temperature below 37.5 degrees will then be invited in. For safety, those with a temperature above this will be asked to rearrange their appointment."

Dentists will be wearing full personal protective equipment – with receptionists sat behind plastic screens.

Treatment rooms – and other key surfaces – will be fully cleaned and disinfected in-between patients, cutting the number of patients seen from up to 21 down to eight.