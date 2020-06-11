Further 30 jobs being created at Mid Wales care home

Sandstone Care Group already employs 66 full and part-time workers at The Oaks care home in Newtown, following its opening in January.

It now expects to recruit a further 30 people across a range of roles including senior carer, carer, domestic and catering assistant.

The new recruitment drive coincides with the opening of the second phase of the purpose-built care home.

It will take the total number of people employed at the 73-bed care home to around 100.

The care home is the brainchild of Sandstone Care Group’s directors Ben Challinor, James Parkin and Richard Shore.

All three are experienced care professionals.

The Oaks provides residential, nursing and dementia care.

The care group says residents enjoy exceptional standards of care supported by the very latest care planning and nurse-call technology.

The home offers a range of facilities including extensive communal areas, a café bar, hair and nail salon, cinema and activity room and library.

Mr Parkin said: “We have been delighted with the response we have had to the opening of The Oaks in January.

"We quickly filled the ground floor and most of the first floor of the home and had a great response from local people keen to work with us.

“We are now embarking on the recruitment campaign for the second phase of our home and anticipate increasing the number of people we employ to around 100.”

For more information about The Oaks, contact Jen Roberts on 01686 627191 or visit www.oaksnewtown.co.uk