Carer saddles up to support little William with fundraiser

Little William Seymour was diagnosed with West Syndrome when he was born, a severe form of epilepsy, before more recently being diagnosed with Proud Syndrome, a similarly debilitating condition.

William's parents, Chris and Susie, are now in desperate need of financial help to adapt their house, with at least £12,000 needed just for a downstairs bath suitable for his needs.

Tracey Seabury, one of his carers, launched a Go Fund Me page and has been out cycling nearly every day to support William. She's covered nearly 100 miles and has raised more than £4,400.

She said: "William has a rare form of epilepsy, and episodes of dystonia which are very painful for him. Having a bath helps relax him during his dystonic episodes.

"He will be totally dependant on others all his life and so his family need to adapt their home for his special needs. We were recently told that we could no longer carry him upstairs so the family are going to need to adapt their home.

"I am hoping to raise money towards a specialised bath that he will need to help make his life a little easier."

Chris, William's dad, said: "Over the next year we're going to have to make a lot of adaptations, which is the main reason for the fundraiser. We can't get funding for a downstairs bath which is the most important thing for him to have.

"A bath for William would be approximately £12,000 to £15,000.

"The fundraising page has only just been set up and we're grateful to have had a lot of support already. We were quite surprised to be honest.

"He doesn't really show emotion or that sort of thing. It's a very life limiting condition. We're just doing our best to give him a good quality of life."

To support William you can donate by visiting justgiving.com/crowdfunding/tracey-seabury